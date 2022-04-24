Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). Genasys posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Genasys had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of Genasys stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,051. Genasys has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

In other news, Director Laura Clague sold 13,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $43,068.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Genasys by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

