General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $89.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.26. General Electric has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

