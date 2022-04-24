General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Reduced by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. 4,963,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,282,310. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

