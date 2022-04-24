Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of GLNV opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.95. Glenville Bank has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc operates as a financial holding company for 1st National Bank of Scotia and Scautub Agency, LLC that provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

