Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Volume Tops $166,995.00 (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $190,559.34 and approximately $166,995.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be purchased for $0.0575 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00033925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00103806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars.

