Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $99.18 on Wednesday. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

