Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPK. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.84.

NYSE:GPK opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

