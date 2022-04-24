Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives $68.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GEF opened at $62.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan acquired 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

