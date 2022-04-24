Grumpy Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. Over the last week, Grumpy Finance has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00033833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00103767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grumpy Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

