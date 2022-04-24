Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0185 per share on Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

OTCMKTS GCHOY opened at 12.00 on Friday. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a twelve month low of 7.50 and a twelve month high of 12.81.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Nutresa S. A. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.