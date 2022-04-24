Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the lowest is ($1.43). Guardant Health reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 146.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($4.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.63) to ($4.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.54) to ($3.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,005,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,530,000 after acquiring an additional 361,498 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $3,000,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $65.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $46.87 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85.

About Guardant Health (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

