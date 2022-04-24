GXChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.04 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00004478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $132.78 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,973,902 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

