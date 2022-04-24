Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $49.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens downgraded Halliburton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE:HAL opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.