Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton stock opened at $37.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.