Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $8,941,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 913,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.02. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. The business had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

