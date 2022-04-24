Handy Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. One Handy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $91,436.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00046637 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.31 or 0.07400525 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00042841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,673.72 or 0.99889486 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

