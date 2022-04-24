Hang Lung Group Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.397 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Hang Lung Group stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. Hang Lung Group has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

