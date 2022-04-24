Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €138.80 by Barclays

Barclays set a €138.80 ($149.25) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($198.92) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €197.00 ($211.83) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €220.00 ($236.56) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($193.55) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €176.83 ($190.14).

Hannover Rück stock opened at €146.80 ($157.85) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($101.88) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($125.13). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €153.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €160.51.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

