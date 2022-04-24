Harfst & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.02. The stock had a trading volume of 738,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,945. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $115.75 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

