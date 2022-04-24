HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.40-17.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.5-61.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.14 billion.HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $16.400-$17.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $279.55.

NYSE HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,570,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 19,927 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

