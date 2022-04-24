Head to Head Comparison: EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) & Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EnerSys and Sunrun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 0.97 $143.37 million $3.46 20.15 Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.63 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -50.80

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnerSys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

EnerSys has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EnerSys and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sunrun 0 0 16 0 3.00

EnerSys currently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.17%. Sunrun has a consensus price target of $60.79, suggesting a potential upside of 199.14%. Given Sunrun’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.58% 12.75% 5.62% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.5% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EnerSys beats Sunrun on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries. It also provides motive power products that are used to provide power for electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting, and other rail equipment. In addition, the company offers specialty batteries for starting, lighting, and ignition applications in transportation; and energy solutions for satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and other tactical vehicles, as well as medical and security systems. Further, it provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, independent representatives, and internal sales forces. The company was formerly known as Yuasa, Inc. and changed its name to EnerSys in January 2001. EnerSys was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

