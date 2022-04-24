Head-To-Head Comparison: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) versus 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 12.91 -$1.65 million N/A N/A 8X8 $532.34 million 2.28 -$165.59 million ($1.58) -6.49

Mercurity Fintech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mercurity Fintech and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 5 4 0 2.30

8X8 has a consensus target price of $19.65, indicating a potential upside of 91.71%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Profitability

This table compares Mercurity Fintech and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A 8X8 -29.07% -96.59% -20.38%

Risk and Volatility

Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats 8X8 on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 8X8 (Get Rating)

8×8, Inc. provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services. The company provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 Meet, a cloud-based video conferencing and collaboration solution that enables secure and continuous collaboration with borderless high definition video and audio communications from mobile and desktop devices. It also offers 8×8 Team Messaging, an integrated open team messaging platform, which facilitate modern modes of communication with support for direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, short messaging service, presence, emojis, and ‘@ mentions'; 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service; and X1 through X4 and X5 through X8, which provide enterprise-grade voice, unified communications, and video meetings and team collaboration, and contact centre solutions. The company markets its services to end users through search engine marketing and optimization, third-party lead generation sources, industry conferences, trade shows, Webinars, and digital advertising channels, as well as direct sales organization. 8×8, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

