Head-To-Head Review: Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) & Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF)

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB – Get Rating) and Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 21.46% N/A N/A Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A

0.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Bancorp 34’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $60.84 million 1.64 $13.62 million $4.37 7.95 Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.92 $710,000.00 N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Blackhawk Bancorp and Bancorp 34, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Blackhawk Bancorp pays out 11.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bancorp 34 beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackhawk Bancorp (Get Rating)

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

About Bancorp 34 (Get Rating)

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

