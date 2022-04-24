HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $202.59 Million

Wall Street analysts expect HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) to report sales of $202.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $200.14 million to $208.30 million. HealthEquity posted sales of $184.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full-year sales of $825.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $821.25 million to $828.12 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $894.93 million, with estimates ranging from $884.50 million to $913.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthEquity.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

HQY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.73. 457,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,945. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

