Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Armor Investment Advisors LLC

Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEAK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $34.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,752,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,433. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

