Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4578 per share on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s previous dividend of $0.18.

OTCMKTS HESAY opened at $132.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $115.55 and a 12-month high of $190.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,150.00 ($1,236.56) to €1,205.00 ($1,295.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,510.00 ($1,623.66) to €1,624.00 ($1,746.24) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,312.00 ($1,410.75) to €1,324.00 ($1,423.66) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,300.00 ($1,397.85) to €1,429.00 ($1,536.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.77.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

