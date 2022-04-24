HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.70 Million

Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) to post sales of $112.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.20 million to $125.20 million. HighPeak Energy reported sales of $25.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 338.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will report full year sales of $856.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $745.37 million to $966.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HighPeak Energy.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,837,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,443,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,727,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPK traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 1,303,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.78. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $38.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

