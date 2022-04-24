Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HOC. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.02) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.08) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.60) to GBX 210 ($2.73) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 181.17 ($2.36).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 127.10 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 126.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.17. The company has a market cap of £653.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.25 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 205 ($2.67).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is an increase from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 1.66%. Hochschild Mining’s payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

