Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 250 ($3.25) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 200 ($2.60) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 125 ($1.63) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($5.09) to GBX 376 ($4.89) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

