Hodges Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,242,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Medtronic by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,390,000 after purchasing an additional 257,500 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $5.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.80. 6,351,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,420,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

