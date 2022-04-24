Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 790.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.69. 15,557,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,143,922. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.55) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.41.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

