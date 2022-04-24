Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 187.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,650.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $42.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $252.34. 6,842,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day moving average is $314.59. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.52 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.91.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

