Hodges Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.69% of Stratus Properties worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 601.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

STRS traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 18,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,325. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

