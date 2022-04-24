Hodges Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in Lazard by 1.7% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 16,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 29,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:LAZ traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.41. 910,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.96 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

