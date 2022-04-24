Hodges Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

NYSE KEX traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. 512,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,483. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $62.07. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.40 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 5,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $368,757.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $39,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

