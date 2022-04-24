Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,613 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,613 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of EnLink Midstream worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,709,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,350. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 251.31 and a beta of 2.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.44.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

