Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 413,225 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 96.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,225 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in AZEK by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AZEK by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after acquiring an additional 745,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.84. 2,449,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,801. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. UBS Group started coverage on AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

In other AZEK news, insider Paul J. Kardish bought 9,100 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.