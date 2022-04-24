Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 471 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.99. 7,938,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,411,499. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

