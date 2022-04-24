Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,658 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JWN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2,243.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. 4,531,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,969,461. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.21.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.74% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

