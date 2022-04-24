Hodges Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.28. 3,185,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

