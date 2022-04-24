HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

HSV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th.

HSV traded up GBX 127 ($1.65) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 980.50 ($12.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,696. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 88.33. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,155 ($15.03). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 759.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 813.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

