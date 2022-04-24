Honest (HNST) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (HNST) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $132,496.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Honest has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,938.28 or 0.07410105 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00043267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,666.70 or 1.00036299 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

