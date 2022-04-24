Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 591,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $123,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 383,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded down $5.31 on Friday, reaching $190.63. 3,039,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,616,403. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $130.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.72.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.43.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.