Horizon Protocol Price Hits $0.0697 on Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $2.79 million and $168,451.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00047953 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.58 or 0.07407838 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00040796 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,496.37 or 0.99769566 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

