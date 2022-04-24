Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC Invests $284,000 in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET)

Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.9% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Shares of RIET stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. 13,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99. Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th.

