HSBC Lowers Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF) to Hold

HSBC downgraded shares of Synthomer (OTC:SYYYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYYYF. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Synthomer from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 460 ($5.98) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Synthomer from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $7.07.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.