HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Given New GBX 735 Price Target at Barclays

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 725 ($9.43) to GBX 735 ($9.56) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBC. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.51) to GBX 590 ($7.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.48) to GBX 565 ($7.35) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.12) to GBX 560 ($7.29) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.42) to GBX 510 ($6.64) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $498.33.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. HSBC has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $38.61.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,502,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,497,000 after purchasing an additional 220,788 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HSBC by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,730,000 after purchasing an additional 124,185 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,201,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter worth about $71,576,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HSBC by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,295,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,197,000 after purchasing an additional 281,073 shares during the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

