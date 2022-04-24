Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. Bank of America raised their target price on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huazhu Group stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.58 and a beta of 1.33. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently -79.16%.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.