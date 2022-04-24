Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.93.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$8.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.31.

Hudbay Minerals ( TSE:HBM Get Rating ) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$536.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$551.94 million. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -1.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.