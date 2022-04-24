Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1,353.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.65% of Humana worth $385,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HUM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $484.55.

HUM stock opened at $444.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $438.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

